Exeter City coach delivers bad news about Admiral Muskwe, striker might not play again this season

Exeter City coach Gary Caldwell has delivered unwanted news about Admiral Muskwe, hinting that the on-loan Luton Town striker might not play again this season.

Muskwe suffered a hamstring injury during the international break with the Warriors last month.

The 25-year-old, who started in the match against Rwanda, picked the injury before the thirty-minute mark and had to be subbed off.

The forward returned to his parent club Luton for treatment.

Speaking to BBC Sports, Caldwell said Admiral Muskwe will be out for “a number of months”.

“Our thoughts are with Admiral and hopefully he recovers quickly and gets back as quick as he can.”

The Exeter boss added that he is yet to decide if he will keep Admiral Muskwe when the January transfer window reopens or opt to cut the loan short.

“As we get closer to January that will probably be a discussion we’ll have with Luton, see what happens there and how much he is going to be out for in terms of the rest of the season,” the gaffer revealed.

“It’s a position where we’re fairly light, but it’s an opportunity for other people to come in and stake their place in the team and an opportunity for other people to score goals.”