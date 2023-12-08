Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna banished from training for the remainder of the season

Nottingham Forest have reportedly banished captain Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna from attending first team training for rhe remainder of the season.

Both players have been told to train on different pitches, and at a different time from their team-mates.

According to English outlet, The Daily Mail, there has been no official explanation from the club but their removal is not related to any behavioural issues or rows.

It’s believed the dispute is said to be down to contracts and agents.

The defenders were both left out of the matchday squad that was thrashed 5-0 by Fulham in midweek fixture on Wednesday night.

The publication further claims that Worrall and McKenna, who were key players in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League in 2022, will be free to join other clubs in the January transfer window.

The development comes with Cooper under major pressure to keep his job at the City Ground.

Forest have won just one of their last 11 games.