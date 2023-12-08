ZIFA NC to offer Brito new contract

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee is set to offer Warriors coach Baltemar Brito a new contract, amid revelations that the gaffer’s current arrangement with the country’s football leadership ends on December 31 2023.

Brito was appointed Warriors coach in September, with his right hand man Antonio Torres ropped in as fitness and conditioning coach but the duo was offered contracts which run to December 31 —concurrently with their stay at Highlanders.

The Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee reportedly gave Brito and Torres contracts which runs up to the end of next month collectively with their stay at Bosso due to work permit issues.

But a well-placed source privy to ongoings at ZIFA reveled that the NC has already engaged the coaches for new contracts.

“The NC has already engaged them (Brito and Torres) for contract extensions. They could not be be offered contracts which run beyond 31 December because their work permits are also expiring on December 31, concurrently with their Highlanders contacts,” the source said.

“But everything is fine, the duo will be retained for sure,” he added.

Bosso have already announced that Brito’s contract with then will not be renewed, meaning if successfully retained, the former Chelsea assistant coach will now only focus on the Warriors.

Brito guided the Warriors in their opening World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria and managed two draws.