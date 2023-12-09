CAF Champions League Round: ES Sahel pick first victory in Grp C

Étoile Sportive du Sahel secured a much-needed victory over Sudan’s Al Hilal on Friday in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Group C.

The Tunisian side had a slow start to the group campaign after losing to local rivals Esperance in their opening match before another loss at the hands of Angola’s Petro de Luanda.

Sahel cruised to a 1-0 victory in the match courtesy of Jacques Mbe’s late strike.

The result saw ES Sahel moving to three points, and now tied with Al Hilal and Esperance.

In the CAF Champions League Group D, Tanzanian giants Young Africans held SC Medeama to a 1-1 draw in Ghana.

Yanga were targeting maximum points to ensure that they move out of the danger zone, having failed to secure a win since the start of the group stage campaign.

However, they had to come from behind and settle for a draw.

The visitors conceded a penalty in the 27th minute which was slotted home by Jonathan Sonwah to give the Ghanaians the lead.

Kudakwashe Mahachi was an unused substitute for Medeama in the match.

Yanga regrouped and pressed forward to get the equaliser before the break, thanks to a Pacome Zouzoua’s effort in the 39th minute.

In a top-of-the-table Group D clash also played Friday, CR Belouizdad of Algeria held the defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt to a goalless stalemate in Cairo.

The two results sees Group D remaining unchanged in positions, with Ahly leading the pack with 5 points, followed CR Belouizdad and Medeama who are both on 4, while Young Africans remain at the bottom with 2 points.