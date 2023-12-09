Maswanhise get his first Leicester City matchday squad appearance, Chirewa retains place in Wolves team

Tawanda Maswanhise has received his first call-up to the senior Leicester City matchday squad.

Maswanhise will start from the bench against Ipswich Town in the English Championship.

The striker recently returned to action after recovering from an injury that kept him out of action in the first part of the season.

Brendan Galloway will also start from the bench for Ipswich.

The Warriors international had played in first XI in his team’s last two matches.

In the EPL, Tawanda Chirewa retained his place in Wolves squad against Nottingham Forest.