Paul Pogba decides on next move amid four-year ban threat

Paul Pogba is reportedly considering submitting a plea bargain for a reduced ban amid the threat of a four-year punishment for violating doping rules.

The French international tested positive in counter-analysis on a second sample following his anti-doping offence earlier in the season.

The test found heightened levels of testosterone and the midfielder is expected to be given a four-year ban by the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Italian outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba’s lawyers are hoping they can reduce the ban to just a two years in January’s hearing.

But in the meantime, Pogba’s future at Juventus is still in major doubt as the club will decide how to deal with his contract once the case has been finalised.

The Frenchman still has almost three years left on his current deal.