Tunisian club Olympique de Beja has terminated Alec Mudimu’s contract.

Mudimu only arrived at the club in August after spending the past six months as a free agent.

The defender failed to pin a first team berth and only made two appearances.

He played his last match at the end of August.

Beja confirmed their seperation in a statement, saying: “Cancellation of player Alec Mudimu’s contract by consensus with Al-Baji Olympic Board.”