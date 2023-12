Zimbabwe U15 have discovered their opponents in the CAf African Schools Football Championship slatted for Harare next week.

The tournament, in which ten teams will take part, is scheduled to take place at Gateway High School in Harare between December 14-16.

This will be the first CAF event in the country since the lifting of the FIFA ban.

Hosts Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group A along with Malawi, Botswana, Eswatini and Mozambique.

Here is the full draw.