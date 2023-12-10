ED heaps praise on Magaya for ‘contributing to national development’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has showered Prophet Walter Magaya with praise, after the cleric once again showed his love football by constructing a morden stadium from scratch, in less than six months.

Six months ago, a piece of land at Yadah hotel in Harare lay idle but this morning, a morden stadium with a suspended pitch and 5000 bucket seats installed, was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Mnangagwa heaped praise on Magaya for contributing to national development and described the Heart Stadium as a state of the art facility.

“It is my distinct honour and pleasure to have been invited to preside over this occasion, marking the official opening of this 5000-seater state of the art Heart Stadium,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I must highlight that when Prophet Magaya came to see me at State House, to invite me to open this facility, I asked him twice to check if what I was seeing in the pictures was really on the ground.

“I therefore extend my heart congratulations to Prophet Magaya and the congregants of PHD Ministries, for completing this impressive facility.

“Once again, I thank you Prophet Magaya and the congregants of PHD Ministries for contributing to our national development priority areas. The determination and leadership you have demonstrated through this noble initiative, stands as a beacon for others to follow,” added the President.