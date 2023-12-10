Gallery: Magaya’s The Heart Stadium in pictures

Yadah Football Club founder and president Prophet Walter Magaya’s The Heart Stadium has been officially opened.

The sleek facility, which is a replica of English Championship side Swansea City’s Swansea Stadium in South Wales, is located at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls.

It will accommodate up to 40 000 people, but it will be a 5000-seater as a starting point.

The facility, which has a suspended pitch and sleek dressing rooms, might be the answer to Zimbabwe’s stadia crisis.

