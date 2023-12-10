Marvelous Nakamba back in Luton Town fold

Marvelous Nakamba has returned to the Luton Town fold after missing the team’s last three games because of a knee injury sustained during the November international break.

Nakamba was affected by the artificial turf at Huye Stadium in Butare, where Zimbabwe played both of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounters against Rwanda and Nigeria.

The midfielder has fully recovered and is in the starting XI to face Manchester City this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

Your Hatters to take on the champions. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SDVO8KZFEK — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 10, 2023