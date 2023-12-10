Official opening of Magaya’s Heart Stadium set for today

Prophet Walter Magaya’s new stadium in Waterfalls will be officially opened this morning.

The venue, which is named The Heart Stadium, will accommodate 5,000 sitting spectators as a starting point, but it will be expanded to over 40,000 seats in the future.

The construction of the stadium started a few months ago, and the commissioning was initially scheduled for last month but was postponed at the eleventh hour.

Speaking ahead of the stadium’s official opening, Magaya said on Facebook: “When we officially open The Heart Stadium tomorrow (today), we are not merely making history… We are creating a better future.

“It’s a better future for our children, a beacon for generations to come.

“It’s a testament to the goodness of God in our lives who has brought us this far.

“We are not (only) making history, but we are starting a journey that will take us where God’s perfect will wants us to be.”