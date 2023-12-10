Warriors won’t play home matches outside Zimbabwe again, says Magaya

Yadah Football Club founder and president Prophet Walter Magaya has declared that the country’s senior men’s national soccer team —the Warriors, will not play their home matches outside Zimbabwe again.

Zimbabwe does not have a stadium fit to host international matches, after the National Sports Stadium, Rufaro and Babourfields were flagged down by CAF for not having the set international standards.

The stadium crisis forced the Warriors to host Nigeria in last month’s World Cup qualifiers, in Rwanda, a problem which Magaya expects to be fixed by his stadium —The Heart Stadium, which will be officially commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this morning.

Located at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls,the stadium has a suspended pitch, 5000 bucket seats already installed, directors’ box, among other things.

Magaya insists the stadium will be ready for international matches by February 2024, before the Warriors resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in June.

“I pledge that stadium for the Warriors’ World Cup qualifying campaign next year, by February I will be done with a proper 10 000-seater stadium, that I promise you,” said Magaya.

“I have already bought the bucket seats to make it to the 10 000, I have already bought them from China and they will be arriving soon.

“So for next year I will be ready, that I promise you. We won’t have any Warriors game played outside Zimbabwe, unless God says so, but I don’t see God saying so,” added Magaya.