Chelsea board decides on Mauricio Pochettino future after poor run

The Chelsea board and players have reportedly retained their backing of coach Mauricio Pochettino amid poor run by the team.

The Blues have endured unconvincing results which have left them sitting on the 12th place in the Premier League table despite a staggering £1billion worth of investment in the squad during the last three transfer windows.

According to TalkSport website, there is no indication owner Todd Boehly is contemplating yet another change of manager.

The Blues players are also reportedly still backing their coach.

Meanwhile, the club is already working with coach on plans to bring in more players during January the transfer window.

Speaking after their recent 2-0 loss to Everton, Pochettino suggested there will be more investment in January.

“This was a game to play and to win. It’s a problem we need to check,” he said.

“We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try to improve in the next transfer market.

“We are dealing with this. After five months, or the first half of the season, we need to check and that’s the reality. If we are not aggressive enough (on the pitch) maybe we need to do something.”