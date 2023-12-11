How to Watch 2023 CAF Awards

The 2023 CAF Awards will take place at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, 11 December 2023.

The award ceremony will start at 8 pm CAT.

There is no Zimbabwean player or coach that has made it to the final list of nominees after Cynthia Shonga failed to reach the top 5 in Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

How to watch the 2023 CAF Awards

The Awards will be streamed live on CAF’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

CAF recently awarded its TV rights for all events to Togo-based pan-African broadcaster New World TV, which makes the 2023 CAF Awards ceremony available to watch on television in the Sub-Saharan region.

But there hasn’t been any official update from SuperSport TV on the broadcasting of the event.

