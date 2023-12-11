List of CAF Awards 2023 winners as Victor Osimhen is crowned African Player of the Year

The list of CAF Awards 2023 Winners was confirmed at an awards ceremony held in Morocco on Monday.

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was crowned the Men’s Player of the Year, while fellow Nigerian Asisat Oshoala won the women’s category for a record sixth time in her career.

Here is the full list of CAF Awards 2023 Winners in men’s category.

Player of the Year (Men)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (U-21) (Men)

Lamine Camara (Senegal, Generation Foot/Metz)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Morocco

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Africa’s best XI (men) by FIFPro

Andre Onana (Cameroon) – Ashraf Hakimi (Morocco), Chancel Mbemba (RD Congo), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) – Thomas Partey (Ghana), Andre-Frank Anguissa (Cameroon), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana), Sofiane Amrabat (Morocco) – Sadio Mane (Senegal), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

Winners in women’s categories at the 2023 CAF Awards:

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years)

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

National Team of the Year (Women)

Nigeria

Club of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Africa’s best XI (women) by FIFPro

Andile Dlamini (South Africa) – Michelle Alozie (Nigeria), Bambani Mbane (South Africa), Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria), Lebohang Ramalepo (South Africa) – Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco), Linda Matlahalo (South Africa), Refiloe Jane (South Africa)- Barbra Banda (Zambia), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi)

Goal of the Year Award

Mahmoud Abdelmenem ‘Kahraba’ (Egypt, Al Ahly) – Al Ahly vs Al Hilal

Outstanding Achievement Award

Macky Sall, President of Senegal.