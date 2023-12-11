Magaya imports golden toilet seats for his new stadium

Prophet Walter Magaya has imported golden toilet seats for his new stadium in Waterfalls, Harare.

The football venue, which is named The Heart Stadium, was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday.

The ground has an initial capacity of 5000 sitting spectators and it will be expanded to over 40,000 seats in the future.

Taking inspiration from late Diego Maradona’s request to have luxury toilets at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Magaya has moved to decorate the players’ changing rooms with golden toilets.

The clergy man posted on Facebook: “During the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Argentine legend Diego Maradona had a special request.

“The request was for premium toilet seats throughout the duration of the tournament.

“This shows that sports players have a level of comfort that they desire. We considered this as we constructed The Heart Stadium hence, we imported these golden heated toilet seats which shall be placed in every ablution area in the changing rooms.

“They arrived here during the evening on the 9th and shall be fully installed by January as we continue with our construction and perfection.

“Dividing cubicles are still on their way so that we at least create privacy in the toilets in a professional way.”