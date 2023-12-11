Zim players based abroad round-up

Tawanda Maswanhise received his first call-up to the senior Leicester City matchday squad in this season.

Maswanhise was an unused substitute against Ipswich Town in the English Championship.

The striker recently returned to action after recovering from an injury that kept him out of action in the first part of the season.

Brendan Galloway also started from the bench for Ipswich and was introduced in the second half.

The Warriors international, who received a yellow card in the match, had played in first XI in his team’s previous match.

In the EPL, Tawanda Chirewa retained his place in the Wolves squad against Nottingham Forest.

The youngster was recently promoted into the first team but is yet to earn his top-flight debut after sitting out in Forest game.

Marvelous Nakamba returned to the Luton Town fold after missing the team’s last three games because of a knee injury sustained during the November international break.

The midfielder started in the 2-1 loss against Manchester City and was subbed off in the second half.

Reading defender Tivonge Rushesha and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota were. not part of their matchday squads for their respective clubs.

In France, Tinotenda Kadewere was a second half substitute for Lyon in their 3-0 win over Toulouse.

Knowledge Musona returned to action with his Saudi club Al Riyadh after spending the previous week on a league break.

He came on as a substitute in the 4-1 loss against Al Nassr.

Italy-based Jordan Zemura made another start for Udinese against Inter Milan in the Serie A.