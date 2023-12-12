Highlanders appoint Kelvin Kaindu as new head coach

Bulawayo giants Highlanders have appointed Kevin Kaindu as their new head coach.

The Zambian gaffer replaces Baltemar Brito after the Bosso hierarchy announced they would not renew the Portuguese mentor’s contract when it expires on December 31, 2023.

“Highlanders Football Club is delighted to announce Kelvin Kaindu as the head coach for the club’s first team,” Highlanders said in a statement.

“Kaindu is not new to the club, having previously played for Highlanders in 1997, before he was entrusted with the Bosso dugout between 2012 and 2014.

“The entire management and the club would like to extend a warm welcome to Kaindu and wish him all the best as he opens yet another chapter with Highlanders Football Club.”