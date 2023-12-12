Marvelous Nakamba honoured with top award from Luton Town mayor

11:06 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been honoured with a top award from the Luton Town Council in England.

The Zimbabwe international received the Mayor’s Unsung Black Hero Award, which recognises those of colour that seek to make the lives of others, easier, happier and more fulfilled.

He was presented with the gong by former Mayor of Luton Maria Lovell.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS