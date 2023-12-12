Marvelous Nakamba honoured with top award from Luton Town mayor

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been honoured with a top award from the Luton Town Council in England.

The Zimbabwe international received the Mayor’s Unsung Black Hero Award, which recognises those of colour that seek to make the lives of others, easier, happier and more fulfilled.

He was presented with the gong by former Mayor of Luton Maria Lovell.

Today, @CllrMaria presented @LutonTown Marvelous Nakamba with his #UnsungBlackHero award. He received the most independent nominations out of anyone who was nominated. A great role model for the town and our young people. pic.twitter.com/TbSIO9wkF8 — Luton Social Justice Unit (@LutonSJU) December 12, 2023