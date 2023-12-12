Turkish top-flight league suspended after club owner punched referee in league match

The Turkish Super Lig has been suspended indefinitely after a Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in a league match.

The incident occurred just after the final whistle of the 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Rizespor at the Eryaman Stadium on Monday night.

An equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time triggered the mayhem.

“The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” Turkish FA [TFF] chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi told a news conference.

“This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football,” he added.

Following his attack on the referee, Meler received several blows from others as he lay on the turf and suffered injuries including a minor fracture.