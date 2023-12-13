Agent confirms foreign interest in Warriors goalkeeper Donovan Bernard

The agent of Bernard Donovan, Gibson Mahachi, has confirmed interest from foreign club in the Warriors goalkeeper.

Bernard recently signed a contract extension with Castle Lager Premiership side Chicken Inn.

Despite the extension, a couple of foreign clubs,m are interested in snapping up the goalie.

The interested sides including South African top-flight teams SuperSport United and Polokwane City are targeting a move in the January transfer window.

“Yes, there are inquiries. Everything is still premature. But for now, I can confirm that we extended his contract with Chicken Inn,” Mahachi told FarPost.co.za.

“Alot of clubs want him, two from South Africa but now they will have to approach Chicken Inn FC.

“But as we speak, all negotiations are still premature, but maybe we will have something more tangible from South African clubs in January.”