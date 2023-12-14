Kuda Mahachi scores his first goal in Ghana

Kuda Mahachi has scored his first goal since arriving in Ghana earlier this year.

Mahachi joined top-flight club Medeama in August and only made his first start on Wednesday in the FA Cup match against Basake Holy Stars

The Zimbabwean netted in the 34th minute to break the deadlock.

The goal proved to be the difference after the final whistle as Medeama won the match 1-0.

Prior to his first start on Wednesday, Mahachi had made several substitute appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old spent over a year without a club as he was fighting to clear his name following attempted murder accusations.

He was acquitted by the court in November last year and spent the next six months looking for a new club until he found his new home in Ghana.