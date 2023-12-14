List of qualified teams for UEFA Champions League R16 and draw details

The list of teams who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 is now complete after the final group-stage matches on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich (Germany) – Winners Group A

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) – Runners-up Group A

Arsenal (England) – Winners of Group B

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) – Runners-up Group B

Real Madrid (Spain) – Winners Group C

Napoli (Italy) – Runners-up Group C

Real Sociedad (Spain) – Winners Group D

Inter Milan (Italy) – Runners-up Group D

Atletico Madrid (Spain) – Winners Group E

Lazio (Italy) – Runners-up Group E

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – Winners Group F

Paris St Germain (France) – Runners-up Group F

Manchester City (England) – Winners Group G

RB Leipzig (Germany) – Runners-up Group G

FC Barcelona (Spain) – Winners Group H

FC Porto (Portugal) – Runners-up Group H

Teams who go into the Europa League knockout round play-offs after finishing third:

Galatasaray (Turkey), Lens (France), Braga (Portugal), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands), AC Milan (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Draw Details

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will take place on Monday 18 December.

The event will happen at 1 pm CAT at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw live.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on UEFA.com

How does the draw work?

The group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded. Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded teams.

When do the round of 16 games take place?

The round of 16 is played over the course of four weeks:

First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024

Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.