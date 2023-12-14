South African interest in Nyasha Mushekwi emerge

Two South African sides have reportedly expressed interest in signing China-based striker Nyasha Mushekwi.

The Zimbabwean recently capped his 2023 campaign as Zhejiang’s top scorer with twenty goals across all competitions.

The 36-year-old ended the Chinese Super League campaign with 18 goals, finishing second in the golden boot race behind Leonardo.

He added another two goals in the AFC Champions League go complete his tally.

According to KickOff.com, Nyasha Mushekwi’s goals have attracted interest from two clubs in the DStv Premiership, who are mentioned as making deliberations on the former Zimbabwe international.

There have also been reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Arabia or UAE in the next transfer window in January.