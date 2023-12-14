Wolves senior player banned from training after involved in altercation with Tawanda Chirewa

Tawanda Chirewa was reportedly involved in an altercation with senior team defender Jonny Otto at training.

According to The Athletic, Otto swung an elbow towards Chirewa and also spat at a member of the coaching staff who tried to drag him away from the clash with the Warriors prospect during a training session at Compton Park in the week before the Arsenal game.

Jonny is understood to have been annoyed by a challenge from Chirewa and reacted angrily towards the former Ipswich Town forward.

The publication further claims the 20-year-old was not injured as a result of the altercation and remained on the field and finished the session.

Otto was sent to the dressing room, where he took out his frustration on equipment in the players’ room by smashing a TV and causing damage to a table.

Following the clash, the club banned the 29-year-old former Spanish international from the training ground and will be sold in the January transfer window.