Zimbabwe fail to reach CAF African Schools Football Championship finals

Zimbabwe has failed to reach the finals of the CAF African Schools Football Championship after loosing in both groups of the COSAFA Qualifier.

The U15 Boys finished second in Group A after registering nine pointsfrom three wins in four games.

The youngsters lost their opening match 4-0 to Malawi, before bouncing back with successive wins against Eswatini, Botswana and Mozambique.

Malawi, who won all the Group A games, finished on top and will face Group B winners South Africa in the boys’ final.

The wimner will advance to the continental finals next year.

As runners up in Group A, Zimbabwe will play second-placed team in Group B Namibia in the bronze fixture.

In the girls’ tournament, Zimbabwe finished in fourth place with just one victory.

The team lost the other three games in Group A.

South Africa will face Botswana in the girls’ final.

