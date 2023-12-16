Bournemouth, Luton Town game suspended after Tom Lockyer collapsed on pitch

The English Premier League game between Bournemouth and Luton Town has been suspended after the Hatters defender Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch in the second half of the match.

Players from both sides were led off the pitch as the medics attended to Lockyer.

The fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town has been suspended. All our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/cBQhMC5EHu — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

This is not the first time that Tom Lockyer has suffered a similar health issue.

The defender previously collapsed during Luton’s victorious Championship play-off final against Coventry last season. He received hospital treatment but recovered to play a role during their first-ever Premier League campaign.

The 29-year-old has made 14 appearances in the top-flight for the Hatters this term.