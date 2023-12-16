CAF allows teams to register bloated squads at AFCON 2023

CAF has confirmed that teams will be allowed to register upto twenty-seven players for the Afcon 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast.

Twenty- four teams will take part in the competition from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

In a statement issued by the football body, all sides have submitted their preliminary squads, with the final selections to be presented before 3 January.

“The CAF Organising Committee of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations has announced that the final squads for the Final Tournament will comprise of 27 players, from the initial 23 from previous events,” reads CAF’s statement.

“The registration of the four additional players on the final list of is only an option and not an obligation.

“The deadline for the submission of the final squads for the tournament is 3 January 2023, exactly ten (10) days to the opening match.

“However, only 23 players will be available for selection for each match during the tournament.

“Also, a player in the final squad can only be replaced after a serious injury no less than 24-hours before the team’s first match following the approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Committee.”