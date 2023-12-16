Edward Sadomba’s son shines as Zimbabwe finish third to take $50k at CAF tourney

Former Dynamos and Warriors striker Edward Sadomba’s son, El Shaddai, was the hero of the day as Zimbabwe beat Namibia in the CAF African Schools Football Championship, COSAFA Qualifier third and fourth place play-off on Saturday.

Sadomba Jr netted a last-minute winner that helped the U15 Boys sink their opponents to grab the third place.

The youngster also shone in the group stages, netting five goals in four games.

He finishes the tournament with six goals and as the team’s top scorer.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will get $50,000 for finishing third at the tournament.