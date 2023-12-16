Luton Town issues health update on Tom Lockyer after collapsing on pitch

Luton Town have issued an update on their captain Tom Lockyer who collapsed during the EPL clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Lockyer went down on the pitch during the second half when both teams were tied at 1-1.

After receiving medical attention on the pitch, the defender was stretchered off to an ambulance, qhile players from both sides were led off to the tunnel.

The match was subsequently called off.

A statement from Luton Town confirmed that Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest but is now responsive and alert.

The statement reads:

Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks.