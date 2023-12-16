Marvelous Nakamba to miss Luton Town’s Bournemouth game

Marvelous Nakamba will miss Luton Town’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Nakamba picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Manchester City last weekend, so will be suspended for the game with the Cherries.

The Zimbabwean midfielder only returned to action last week after spending over two weeks out qith an injury.

Luton said on their website: “One man who definitely won’t feature, however, is Marvelous Nakamba, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against the reigning champions so will be suspended for the game with the Cherries.”

Meanwhile, coach Rob Edwards will welcome back Chiedozie Ogbene, Gabe Osho and Issa Kaboré for the Bournemouth visit.

The trio missed the previous game last Sunday, with Ogbene and Osho now fit to be in contention and Kaboré available for selection having been ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.