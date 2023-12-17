Bill Antonio gets more senior team minutes in Belgium

Bill Antonio continue to get some more minutes on the pitch at his Belgian club KV Mechelen.

The Zimbabwean spent his first campaign at the club playing for the academy.

Following his decent performance with the development team, Antonio made his senior debut mid last month, coming on as an 85th minute sub against Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League.

The Warriors earned more minutes on Sunday after featuring for over twenty minutes in the 1-0 loss against leaders Union SG.

Here are his stats in the game.