COSAFA honours El Shaddai Sadomba

El Shaddai Sadomba claimed the Golden Boot Award at the just ended CAF African Schools Football Championship, COSAFA Qualifier tournament.

Sadomba, who is the son of former Warriors international amd Dynamos legend, Edward, scored six goals to finish as the joint top-scorer along with South African Ferguson Rhys.

The 14-year netted a last-minute winner that helped the Zimbabwe U15 Boys sink Namibia to grab the third place. He won the Man of the Match award in that game.

The youngster also shone in the group stages, netting five goals in four games.

He is aged 14-years-old and has a brother named Adonai, who was also in the Zimbabwe U15 team at the CAF tournament.

El Shaddai goes to St John’s High School in Harare.

The youngster is currently attached at Golden Eagles Academy as a striker.