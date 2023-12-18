Top leagues, FIFA on collision course over new-look Club World Cup

Domestic leagues around the world are reportedly on the collision course with FIFA over a new-look 32-team Club World Cup

FIFA announced that the new-look tournament will take place every four years from 2025 and it will take place during the summer months.

According to English outlet, Daily Mail, the leagues have lodged a collective formal complaint to the world football governing body over their failure to consult with leagues.

The world’s top leagues, through the World Leagues Forum, are not happy with the arrangement, saying that the tournament will congest their fixture schedule.

The leagues added that FIFA is prioritising their own interests instead by scheduling more matches to generate ever-greater revenue.

With over sixty games played in a month, the tournament will attract more revenue through broadcast and marketing deals.