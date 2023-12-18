Zim players based abroad round-up

Marvelous Nakamba missed Luton Town’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Nakamba picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Manchester City last weekend, and was suspended for the game with the Cherries.

However, the tie was abandoned in the second half after the Hatters’ captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest.

In the Championship, Brendan Galloway, who picked the Man of the Match award in the midweek fixture against QPR, came on as a late second half substitute versus Rotherham.

The defender only played for eight minutes in the encounter.

Tawanda Maswanhise was on the Leicester City bench when they faced Millwall over the weekend in the Championship.

Reading defender Tivonge Rushesha and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota did not play over the weekend.

Rushesha was not part of the matchday squad for the League One game against Lincoln City, while Rinomhota was an unused substitute in Cardiff’s Championship game against Hull City.

In Belgium, Bill Antonio continue to get some more minutes on the pitch at his Belgian club KV Mechelen.

Antonio, who made his senior debut mid last month, came on as a second half substitute on Sunday, featuring for over twenty minutes in the 1-0 loss against leaders Union SG.

Knowledge Musona returned to the starting XI of his Saudi club Al Riyadh in the 1-0 loss to Al Khaleej.

Tinotenda Kadewere came on as a second half substitute in Lyon’s 1-0 win over Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

Italy-based Jordan Zemura missed Udinese’s 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in the Serie A.

The defender suffered a severe bruise on his thigh and the coaches decided to drop him just hours before the game.