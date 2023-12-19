Nuno Espirito Santo nears return to EPL

Former Wolves and Tottenham coach Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly on the verge of returning to the English Premier League.

Nuno is out of work after being dismissed by the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad early in November.

And according to reports, the gaffer will replace Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest.

🚨🌳 Understand Nuno Espírito Santo is on his way to England right now — as he’s set to sign as new Nottingham Forest head coach. 🛫 Agreement imminent, he will replace Steve Copper if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/OJruKsuYaP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2023

The technical team changes comes after a power run which has seen the team suffering five defeats and a draw from their past six matches.

Nuno is said to be keen on a return to the EPL, feeling his reputation was unfairly tarnished after his ill-fated four-month spell in charge of Tottenham.

Forest also held talks with the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner and Julen Lopetegui.