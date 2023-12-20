CAF releases provisional squads of all teams at 2023 Afcon

CAF has released the provisional squads of all teams at the 2023 Afcon finals.

The tournament will take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

The provisional lists have no more than 55 players and were all submitted before 14 December 2023, as per CAF regulations.

The final squads will have twenty-seven players selected from these provisional selections.

The deadline for the submission of the final squads for the tournament is 3 January 2024, exactly ten (10) days to the opening match.

Click here for the full list of preliminary squads for all participating teams.