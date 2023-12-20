COSAFA takes back Golden Boot Award from South African player, Sadomba now sole recipient of gong at schools cup

COSAFA has taken back the Golden Boot Award from South African player Rhys Ferguson, leaving Zimbabwe’s El Shaddai Sadomba as the sole recipient of the gong at the CAF African Schools Football Championship, COSAFA Qualifier.

Ferguson and Sadomba were initially declared as the joint top-scorers with six goals each at the tournament that was held at Gateway High School in Harare last week.

The pair received their awards and were also named in the team of the tournament.

According to a statement posted on ZIFA’s Facebook page, Ferguson’s goals were less than those scored by Sadomba.

The statement reads: “COSAFA has noted a calculation error that saw South Africa’s Rhys Ferguson and El Shaddai Sadomba named as joint recipients of the Boys’ Golden Boot award at the African Schools Football Championship | COSAFA Qualifier, Zimbabwe 2023.

“After a revision of the scoring, it is clear that Sadomba, who netted all his team’s goals in Harare, should have been named the lone recipient. COSAFA apologises for this error.

“The Technical Study Group at the tournament uses several factors to determine the Golden Boot winner beyond goals alone, but it is clear that Sadomba’s six strikes were enough for him to be the stand-alone winner.

“Sadomba was superb as hosts Zimbabwe claimed the bronze medal by beating Namibia 1-0 in the third-place play-off.

“It was his goal that proved the winner.

“Ferguson also had a wonderful tournament for South Africa, scoring a hattrick in the 7-0 win over Angola, and his side’s only goal in the final as they went on to beat Malawi on penalties following a 1-1 draw.”