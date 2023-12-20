EPL make decision on abandoned Bournemouth, Luton game

The English Premier League has made a decision on the abandoned league game between Bournemouth and Luton Town.

The match was called off in the second half after the Hatters captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to a statement posted on Luton’s page, the game will be replayed in full on date to be announced.

The statement reads:

“The Premier League Board has decided that last Saturday’s fixture with AFC Bournemouth will be replayed in full.

“The game will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties.

“The Luton Town ticket office would like to add that ticketing information regarding the rearranged game will be announced in due course.”

Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will miss this game due to a yellow card suspension.