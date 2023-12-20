Mamelodi Sundowns to decide on Divine Lunga future

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly set to make a decision on the future of Divine Lunga when the January transfer window opens.

Lunga returned to Sundowns from a season-long loan stay at Golden Arrows last term but has not featured for the DStv Premiership champions this season.

Initial indications were that the club is waiting for the defender to get his permanent residency permit for him to be registered as a local player.

But that hasn’t been the case as the left-back has dropped down the pecking order.

According to KickOff.com, Sundowns are expected to make a decision on the future of Lunga when the window opens in less than two weeks time.

Earlier reports suggested that the player is open to make a move but it’s not clear whether it will be a loan or permanent exit.