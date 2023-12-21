Video: Prince Dube on target again for Azam

Prince Dube was on target for Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League game on Thursday.
Dube netted his fifth league goal of the season in his side’s 4-0 away win over Kagera Sugar.
The Zimbabwean forward struck home in the twelfth-minute to double the scoreline.
#NBCPL: Chuma ya pili ya Azam FC imewekwa nyavuni na Prince Dube.
Kagera Sugar 0-2 Azam FC
Iko LIVE #AzamSports1HD#AzamSports1HD #NBCPLUpdates #NBCPremierLeague #NBCPL #LigiKuuYaNBC #SokaLetuBambam #KageraSugarVsAzamFC #KageraSugarAzamFC #KageraSugar #AzamFC pic.twitter.com/j6w8dUFYTQ
— Azam TV (@azamtvtz) December 21, 2023
Prince Dube’s strike sees him returning to the score-sheet, having netted a brace earlier in the month.