Washington Arubi red card in Confed Cup leaves Gavin Hunt fuming while also considering retirement

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi received a red card in SuperSport United’s 2-1 win over Al Hilal Benghazi in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages on Wednesday.

Arubi’s controversial expulsion came just after the half hour mark after he intentionally handled the ball outside the box.

Initially, referee Patrice Mebiame from Gabon gave him a yellow card for the offence but after some moments later he came back to flash a red card.

Mebiame went on to dish another red card, with Benghazi player Ahmed Mohamed receiving his marching orders in the second half.

More chaos followed towards the end of the game when officials from both SuperSport United and Benghazi technical benches were involved in a fight.

This resulted in United’s assistant coach Grant Johnson also receiving a red card.

All these incidents left Hunt frustrated and considering retirement from football.

“Well, I thought it was a red card straight away but he gave him a yellow card. Then four or five minutes later he gave him a red card. I don’t know for what, but he changed,” said Hunt on Arubi’s incident after the match, as cited by FarPost.co.za.

“There is no VAR, but it was a red card. But give him a red card then we know but don’t give him a yellow card, then set up the wall. Put the spray down, push everybody back then talk to the players and then give him a red card.

“I don’t know if he has his own VAR or something. But this game could have ended up with four players each. It could have been four or five aside.”

The gaffer added: “We have won the game, I should be happy but I am so disappointed. Actually, to a point where I said I just want to rather retire and get out of the game, you know what I mean. I can’t carry on like this, you can’t play football like this, that’s not right.

“As I said to the players in the dressing room now, the younger players, we are learning how not to do things but they are fine. But it’s very sad where the game is.”