FIFA confirms Warriors’ end-of-year ranking after return to football

Zimbabwe will end the year 2023 outside the top 100 after FIFA released the end-of-the-year rankings.

The national team returned to competitive international football in the November international window after over a year and half in the cold.

The Warriors featured in two games in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C, playing a goalless stalemate against Rwanda and a 1-1 draw versus Nigeria.

The two ties were the only FIFA/CAF sanctioned matches the national senior men played during the year.

The two draws saw Zimbabwe gaining just six points over the last twelve months which moved them to a collective tally of 1144.56 points.

The slight gain put them to number 124 on the world table, only a place up from the previous end-of-the-year rankings.

On the continental table, the national side finishes 2023 on number 34, one place down from the 2022 year end rankings.

Elsewhere, Argentina ends the year as the top-ranked team in the world, while Morocco retained the first spot in Africa.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. England, 4. Belgium, 5. Brazil, 6, Netherlands, 7. Portugal, 8. Spain, 9. Italy, 10. Croatia.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Tunisia, 4. Algeria, 5. Egypt, 6. Nigeria, 7. Cameroon, 8. Ivory Coast, 9. Mali 10. Burkina Faso.