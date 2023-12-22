FUZ names Player of the Month award winners for November

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe – FUZ – have named their Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month award winners for November.

In the men’s category, ZPC Kariba’s Moses Demera has beaten the competition of CAPS United striker Rodwell Chinyengetere and Ngezi Platinum forward Rodwell Chinyengetere to win the best player award.

Congratulations👏👏👏 Moses Demera of ZPC Kariba Our FUZ PSL Player of the Month November Well Deserved!!! pic.twitter.com/GDOKZ9vAsK — FootballersUnionZim (@FUZ_ZIM) December 22, 2023

Black Rhinos Queens forward Christabel Katona has picked the FUZ ZWPSL Player of the Month award for November.

She received the most votes against Vimbai Mharadzi (Chapungu Queens) and Bridget Dhamuyano (Conduit Academy).

Its Official!!!🗳️ Black Rhinos Queens striker Christabel Katona has been voted the FUZ ZWPSL Player of the Month for November! 🌟 Congratulations Kirii! 👏#VotedByThePlayersforthePlayers pic.twitter.com/vo9LXvNP1J — FootballersUnionZim (@FUZ_ZIM) December 21, 2023