FUZ names Player of the Month award winners for November

8:28 am
by Soccer24 Team

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe – FUZ – have named their Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month award winners for November.

In the men’s category, ZPC Kariba’s Moses Demera has beaten the competition of CAPS United striker Rodwell Chinyengetere and Ngezi Platinum forward Rodwell Chinyengetere to win the best player award.

Black Rhinos Queens forward Christabel Katona has picked the FUZ ZWPSL Player of the Month award for November.

She received the most votes against Vimbai Mharadzi (Chapungu Queens) and Bridget Dhamuyano (Conduit Academy).

