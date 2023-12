Jonah Fabisch is planning to hold football camps for young players in Zimbabwe in the near future.

Fabisch, who is the son of former Warriors legendary coach Reinhard Fabisch, plays for 1. FC Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga 2.

The national team player is currently in the country to visit his mother’s relatives.

The football project is in honour of Jonah’s father, Reinhard.

The plans have been revealed in a Facebook post on the German Embassy Harare’s page.