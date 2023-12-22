No Zim referees at 2023 Afcon as CAF unveils list of officials

Zimbabwean referees have missed out on a chance to officiate at the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast next month.

The tournament will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

CAF unveiled a list of 76 officials, comprising of 26 center referees, 30 assistant referees, and 12 Video Assistant Referees (VARs).

The officials are from from about 25 countries and no local referees were included.

Egypt and Algeria have the highest number of referees listed, while COSAFA countries like South Africa, Angola, Madagascar, Lesotho and Mozambique will be represented.