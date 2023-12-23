2023 Afcon: Mozambique announce their final 23-man squad

Mozambique have confirmed their final 23-man squad for the 2023 Afcon finals.

According to the Mozambican FA, the list was released after the end of the first preparation phase that took place over 11 days in Maputo.

The new addition to the squad list is the inclusion of midfielder Alfonso Amade, 24 years old, who currently plays for Oostende, Belgium.

The squad is made up of 23 players, 10 from Mozambican clubs and 13 from foreign teams.

The Mambas are in Group B along with Egypt, Cape Verde and Ghana.

Here is their final squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernan Alberto Siluane (União Desportiva de Songo), Fasistêncio Maria Faza João (Nampula Railway Club), Ivane Carmínio Urrubal (Black Bulls Association).

Defenders: Domingos João Macandza (Costa do Sol), Infren Matola (União Desportiva de Songo), Edmilson Dove (Kaizer Chiefs, SA), Bruno Langa (GD Chaves), Reinildo Mandava (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Edson Sitóe (Bandirmaspor, Turkey), David Malembana (FC Noah, Armenia), Feliciano João Jone (Black Bulls Association).

Midfielders: Amade Momade (Beira Railway), João Bonde (Beira Railway Club), Ricardo Guimaraes (GD Chaves, Portugal), Shaquille Momade Nangy (Maputo Railway), Alfonso Amade (Oostende, Belgium), Elias Gaspar Pelembe (União Desportiva de Songo).

Forwards: Clésio Bauque (FC Honka, Finland), Geny Catamo (Sporting CP, Portugal), Witiness Quembo (Madeira National, Portugal), Gildo Vilanculos (Covilhã SC, Portugal), Stanley Ratifo (CfR Pforzheim, Germany), Pachoio Lau Ha King (Sagrada Esperança, Angola).