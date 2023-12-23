Marvelous Nakamba to miss another Luton Town game

Marvelous Nakamba will miss another Luton Town game due to a yellow card suspension.

The Zimbabwean midfielder picked five yellow cards this season and missed the previous encounter last week against Bournemouth.

However, after the match was abandoned in the second half due Hatters captain Tom Lockyer collapsing on the pitch because of a cardiac arrest, Nakamba’s yellow card has been carried into the next match.

Luton confirmed this on their website, saying:

“Marvelous Nakamba’s one-game suspension that he picked up against Man City for his fifth yellow card of the season has carried over from last week to this game.”

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.