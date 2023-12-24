Referee body explains why Martin Odegaard handball wasn’t a penalty in Liverpool, Arsenal game

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has explained why Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard’s handball was not given as a penalty in Saturday’s match against Liverpool.

Odegaard made direct contact with the ball with his hand after Mohamed Salah’s flick-on struck him at close range.

Referee Chris Kavanagh didn’t blow the whistle, while VAR reviewed the situation and chose not to award Liverpool a penalty.

According to an official explanation provided by PGMOL, as cited by the Liverpool Echo, the handball was deemed “not a clear and obvious error”.

The referees felt like Odegaard’s hand was moving back towards his body as he went down.

Reacting to the incident, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said after the game: “I am pretty sure someone will come to explain it to me why it was not a handball but I don’t know how?

“I don’t say that the ref can see it because I don’t know where he was in that moment.

“But how can a guy in an office see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly it could be worth the referee having another look?”